EU mergers and takeovers (May 12)
BRUSSELS, May 12 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
May 15 NWAI Dom Maklerski SA :
* Reports Q1 net profit of 14,576 zlotys ($4,117.17) versus 72,560 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 revenue is 1.3 million zlotys versus 1.5 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5403 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, May 12 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
NEW YORK, May 12 Beef companies, credit card firms and liquefied natural gas exporters emerged as potential corporate winners on Friday in the wake of trade agreements reached between the United States and China.