BRIEF-Fininvest ups Mediaset stake, now controls 41.09 pct of voting rights
May 12 Mediaset's top shareholder Fininvest, the investment holding of the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, says:
May 15 Tiscali SpA :
* Reports Q1 2015 net loss of 3.6 million euros ($4.12 million) versus loss of 2.2 million euros a year ago
* Q1 2015 EBITDA is 10 million euros versus 11 million euros a year ago
* Q1 2015 revenue is 53 million euros versus 53.2 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8744 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 Mediaset's top shareholder Fininvest, the investment holding of the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, says:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 308,479 ZLOTYS VERSUS 346,183 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO