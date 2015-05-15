BRIEF-Fininvest ups Mediaset stake, now controls 41.09 pct of voting rights
May 12 Mediaset's top shareholder Fininvest, the investment holding of the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, says:
May 15 NoemaLife SpA :
* Reports Q1 2015 adjusted EBITDA of 0.9 million euros ($1.03 million) versus 0.2 million euros a year ago
* Q1 2015 revenue of 15.4 million euros, up 12 percent year on year
* Sees positive outlook in next months
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8740 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 Mediaset's top shareholder Fininvest, the investment holding of the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, says:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 308,479 ZLOTYS VERSUS 346,183 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO