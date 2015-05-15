May 15 Worthington Group Plc

* Confirm that worthington group plc is in discussions with greenland Mining Management Limited

* Greenland Mining is proposing to invest in a rescue refinancing of nunaminerals a/s, with a view to that company subsequently making an offer for worthington group plc shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)