EU mergers and takeovers (May 12)
BRUSSELS, May 12 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
May 15 Worthington Group Plc
* Confirm that worthington group plc is in discussions with greenland Mining Management Limited
* Greenland Mining is proposing to invest in a rescue refinancing of nunaminerals a/s, with a view to that company subsequently making an offer for worthington group plc shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
BRUSSELS, May 12 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
NEW YORK, May 12 Beef companies, credit card firms and liquefied natural gas exporters emerged as potential corporate winners on Friday in the wake of trade agreements reached between the United States and China.