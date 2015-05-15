BRIEF-Fininvest ups Mediaset stake, now controls 41.09 pct of voting rights
May 12 Mediaset's top shareholder Fininvest, the investment holding of the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, says:
May 15 IAI SA :
* Q1 net profit 485,737 zlotys ($137,330) versus 504,939 zloys a year ago
* Q1 revenue 3.5 million zlotys versus 2.8 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.5370 zlotys)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 308,479 ZLOTYS VERSUS 346,183 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO