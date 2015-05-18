BRIEF-Macquarie Group's FY18 results currently expected to be broadly in line with FY17
* Annualised return on equity (ROE) 15.2%, up from 14.7% in FY16
May 18 Galapagos Nv :
* Underwriters of its global offering have exercised greenshoe option in full
* Greenshoe exercise brings total gross proceeds for global offering to approximately $317 million (eur279 million)
* Greenshoe option granted to underwriters was for purchase of up to an additional 749,478 new ordinary shares in form of American Depositary Shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Annualised return on equity (ROE) 15.2%, up from 14.7% in FY16
WASHINGTON, May 4 U.S. President Donald Trump, on his third try at overhauling Obamacare, sent no tweets attacking fellow Republicans, set no deadlines and issued no public ultimatums. Lawmakers who met with him said he spoke with them, not at them.