BRIEF-Control4 reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.03
* Control4 reports continued, strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017
May 18 Elisa Oyj :
* Elisa continues a tender offer for Anvia shares until June 5
* Tender offer began on April 15 and is directed towards all shareholders in Anvia at a price of 2,000 euros ($2,286.80) per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8746 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Control4 reports continued, strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017
* GoDaddy Inc. announces pricing of follow-on offering and repurchase