May 18 Elisa Oyj :

* Elisa continues a tender offer for Anvia shares until June 5

* Tender offer began on April 15 and is directed towards all shareholders in Anvia at a price of 2,000 euros ($2,286.80) per share

($1 = 0.8746 euros)