BRIEF-Bright Horizons Family Solutions Q1 NON-GAAP EPS $0.61
* Bright horizons family solutions reports first quarter of 2017 financial results
May 18 888 Holdings Plc :
* Statement re: Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc
* Noted recent press speculation concerning a possible offer for Bwin.Party by 888 and RNS announcement by Bwin.Party
* Has submitted a proposal regarding acquisition of entire issued and to be issued share capital of Bwin.Party for consideration comprising cash and 888 shares
* Believes that there is significant industrial logic in a combination of 888 and Bwin.Party, benefiting both companies and all shareholders
* Due to size of proposed transaction, it would require, inter alia, approval of 888 shareholders
* 888 shareholders representing approximately 59 pct of 888's share capital have irrevocably committed to vote in favour of proposed transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bright horizons family solutions reports first quarter of 2017 financial results
May 4 Activist investor Barington Capital renewed its pressure on cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc , calling on the company to search for a new chief executive.