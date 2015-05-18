May 18 Kabel Deutschland

* Revenue grew by 6.3 pct year on year to 2,021 million euros

* Adjusted EBITDA increased by 3.3 pct year on year to 939 million euros with an EBITDA margin of 46.5 pct

* Posted a net profit of 239 million euros or 2.70 euros per share (versus a net loss of 68 million euros or minus 0.77 euros per share last year)

* Q4 revenue increased by 7.1 pct to 517 million euros

* Q4 net profit of 52 million euros versus 1 million eur loss

* Is well positioned to achieve continued growth

* Q4 EBITDA grew by 1.8 pct to 234 million euros with an EBITDA margin of 45.2 pct

* Sees mid to high single-digit revenue growth in 2015/16

* Sees mid to high single-digit adjusted EBITDA growth compared to fiscal year 2014/15 (applying same adjustment items as in previous years)

* Sees adjusted EBITDA minus capex to increase to over 300 million euros (from 236 million euros in fiscal year 2014/15)

* Says shareholder remuneration will be independent of operating performance due to domination and profit and loss transfer agreement