BRIEF-Bright Horizons Family Solutions Q1 NON-GAAP EPS $0.61
* Bright horizons family solutions reports first quarter of 2017 financial results
May 18 Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc
* Announcement by 888 Holdings
* Confirms that it has received a proposal to acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of Bwin.Party.
* Noted announcement made by 888 Holdings Plc and confirms that it has received a proposal to acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of Bwin.Party
* Board and its advisers are conducting a detailed review of proposals received to-date and will make a further announcement in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [BPTY.L 888.L]
May 4 Activist investor Barington Capital renewed its pressure on cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc , calling on the company to search for a new chief executive.