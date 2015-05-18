BRIEF-NV5 Global Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39
* NV5 announces strong first quarter financial results and three strategic acquisitions; raises guidance
May 18 LifeAssays publ AB :
* LifeAssays and Alere deepen their cooperation in veterinary market in Nordic region
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* NV5 announces strong first quarter financial results and three strategic acquisitions; raises guidance
SAN FRANCISCO, May 4 Facebook Inc's growth into a digital advertising power is showing a flip side: The social network is more dependent than ever on the cyclical ad market, even as its rival Google finds new revenue streams in hardware and software.