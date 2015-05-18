Macquarie posts record annual profit, beats estimates
May 5 Macquarie Group posted a record annual net profit on Friday, up 7.46 percent, beating analyst estimates as its annuity-style businesses and commodity businesses strengthened.
May 18 Sixt SE
* CFO says expects revenues from sale of used leasing cars to continue rising in coming quarters
* CFO says will have equity ratio of more than 30 percent in the future thanks to IPO of Sixt Leasing
* CEO says would be interested in medium-sized car rental firms, especially in the United States, but is not in any concrete talks
* CEO says on Q2 - growth is currently continuing, it's not looking bad Further company coverage:
May 5 Macquarie Group posted a record annual net profit on Friday, up 7.46 percent, beating analyst estimates as its annuity-style businesses and commodity businesses strengthened.
* As of March 31, 2017, book value per share of FBL financial group common stock totaled $47.34, compared to $47.61 at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: