May 18 Sixt SE

* CFO says expects revenues from sale of used leasing cars to continue rising in coming quarters

* CFO says will have equity ratio of more than 30 percent in the future thanks to IPO of Sixt Leasing

* CEO says would be interested in medium-sized car rental firms, especially in the United States, but is not in any concrete talks

* CEO says on Q2 - growth is currently continuing, it's not looking bad