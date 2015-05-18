BRIEF-GoDaddy announces pricing of follow-on offering and repurchase
* GoDaddy Inc. announces pricing of follow-on offering and repurchase
May 18 First Sensor AG :
* Completes integration of subsidiaries with new market presence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GoDaddy Inc. announces pricing of follow-on offering and repurchase
LOS ANGELES, May 4 Family members of three victims of the December 2015 shooting rampage in San Bernardino, California, have sued Facebook, Google and Twitter, claiming that the tech giants permitted Islamic State to flourish on social media.