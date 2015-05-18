May 18 Geratherm Medical AG :

* Pfizer Pharma GmbH and apoplex medical technologies GmbH have signed today an agreement on a German wide cooperation in field of stroke prevention

* Aim of cooperation is to find more patients with atrial fibrillation by technology of apoplex medical technologies and to avoid strokes by implementing guideline conform prevention