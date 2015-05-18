Macquarie posts record annual profit, beats estimates
May 5 Macquarie Group posted a record annual net profit on Friday, up 7.46 percent, beating analyst estimates as its annuity-style businesses and commodity businesses strengthened.
May 18 Ingosstrakh OSAO :
* Reports Q1 net profit under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) of more than 3.7 billion roubles ($75.37 million) versus 437.5 million roubles year ago
* Q1 consolidated insurance fee 21.6 billion roubles, up 23 pct versus year ago Source text: bit.ly/1JspddU
Further company coverage: ($1 = 49.0900 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Macquarie Group posted a record annual net profit on Friday, up 7.46 percent, beating analyst estimates as its annuity-style businesses and commodity businesses strengthened.
* As of March 31, 2017, book value per share of FBL financial group common stock totaled $47.34, compared to $47.61 at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: