Macquarie posts record annual profit, beats estimates
May 5 Macquarie Group posted a record annual net profit on Friday, up 7.46 percent, beating analyst estimates as its annuity-style businesses and commodity businesses strengthened.
May 18 Krezus SA :
* Damian Pakulski, previously the company's supervisory board member, has been appointed the chairman of the management board as of May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* As of March 31, 2017, book value per share of FBL financial group common stock totaled $47.34, compared to $47.61 at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: