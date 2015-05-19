May 19 Scandi Standard publ AB :
* Acquires Huttulan Kukko Oy's business in Finland
* Will pay a price of 10 million euros ($11.28 million) now, of which 5 million euros is
debt assumed
* Price may increase to 13 million euros over five years, depending on future performance
* Agreement is conditional upon receiving certain bank and supplier consents, which are
expected within a few weeks
* Acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on Scandi Standard's consolidated
sales and earnings in 2015
($1 = 0.8864 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)