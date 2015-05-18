BRIEF-Span-America reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62
* Q2 sales rose 3 percent to $15.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 Curasan AG :
* Resolves cash capital increase under exclusion of subscription rights in the amount of up to about 10 pct of share capital
* To increase share capital by up to 729,746 euros ($827,824) to up to 9,436,042 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8815 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS/MEXICO CITY, May 4 Mexico has reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H7N3 bird flu virus on a commercial farm in the state of Jalisco, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday, citing a report from Mexico's agriculture ministry.