May 19 Shaft Sinkers Holdings Plc

* Regrets to announce that it has no option but to continue with winding up of company

* Company will continue to be suspended from trading until they are delisted in due course

* Has called meetings of members and creditors for June 4 2015

* Stephen Cork and Joanne Milner of Cork Gully Llp will be appointed as joint liquidators of company.