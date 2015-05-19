May 19 Easy Software AG :
* Sales revenue within Easy Group at end of Q1 2015 is above
that of previous year
* Backlog of orders as of March 31, amounts to 4.1 million
euros ($4.56 million) compared to previous year's figure of
about 4.4 million euros
* At group level, loss of full consolidation of Otris
Software AG effective May 1 will result in a decrease in FY 2015
sales of about 5 pct compared to previous year
* Deconsolidation will, however, have a positive effect for
earnings in 2015
