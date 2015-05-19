May 19 Hella KGaA Hueck & Co :
* Family shareholders announce sale of shares in Hella KGaA
Hueck & Co.
* Family shareholders intend to sell a total of up to
13,888,889 shares in Hella KGaA Hueck & Co; this is equivalent
to a total of 12.5 pct in share capital of Hella KGaA Hueck & Co
* Shares shall be placed with institutional investors in an
accelerated bookbuilding process
* Sale does not affect pooled holdings of family
shareholders which comprise about 60 pct of Hella KGaA Hueck &
Co.'s share capital
(Gdynia Newsroom)