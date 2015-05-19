May 19 Biocartis Group NV :
* Announces exercise of the over-allotment option in full
bringing the gross proceeds of its initial public offering to
115 million euros ($128.19 million)
* KBC securities NV/SA, has exercised over-allotment option
in full, so the company raised additional 15.0 million euros in
gross proceeds and issued 1,304,347 additional new shares
* Following the exercise of the over-allotment option, the
company has 40,448,360 outstanding shares
Source text - bit.ly/1EZXETT
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8971 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)