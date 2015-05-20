PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 10
May 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 20 Scottish Salmon Company Plc :
* Q1 revenue £27.3 million versus £27.7 million year ago
* Q1 EBITDA £6.6 million versus £6.0 million year ago
* Q1 harvest volume 6,261 tonnes versus 6,004 tonnes year ago
* Preparatory work is currently underway for two new sites, to be stocked in Autumn 2015, providing additional consent of 4,000 tonnes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announced pricing of its offering of $3.8 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured