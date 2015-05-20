May 20 Zealand Pharma A/S :
* Zealand starts clinical development of a multiple-dose
version of its stable glucagon analogue, ZP4207
* Says results of a phase Ib multiple-dose study of ZP4207
are expected in H2 2015
* Grant will be paid in three installments with $600,000 to
be received upfront and rest in H1 of 2016
* Says grant does not change financial guidance for 2015
* Says supported by $1.8 million grant from Leona M. and
Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust
* Says ongoing clinical development program with ZP4207 as a
single-use rescue pen for treatment of severe hypoglycemia
events in diabetes patients on insulin treatment continues on
track
