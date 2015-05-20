Amazon cuts free shipping minimum to $25
May 9 Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it cut the threshold for free shipping to $25 from $35, upping the ante against Wal-Mart Stores Inc in a hotly contested battle for ecommerce supremacy.
May 20 Bertrandt Ag
* Says H1 revenues grew by 9.0 percent
* Says continues its positive development
* Says H1 revenues at 451.4 million eur
* Says H1 operating profit 43.8 million eur
* Says H1 post-tax earnings at 29.9 million eur Further company coverage:
OSLO, May 9 Norwegian fertilizer producer Yara and maritime technology firm Kongsberg Gruppe are teaming up to build what they said would be the world's first fully electric and self-steering container ship.