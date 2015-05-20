BRIEF-Granite Real Estate Investment Q1 FFO per stapled unit C$0.84
* Q1 rental revenue and tenant recoveries $55.2 mln versus $56.4 million
May 20 SATO Oyj :
* Announces investment grade issuer rating assigned by Moody's
* Moody's investor service has today assigned SATO Corporation a first-time, long-term issuer credit rating of Baa3 with a stable outlook
* Says SATO's strategic goal is to increase value of investment portfolio from current 2.6 billion euros ($2.90 billion) to at least 4 billion euros by end of 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 rental revenue and tenant recoveries $55.2 mln versus $56.4 million
* Currency controls rein-in Chinese home-buying on Long Island