May 20 SATO Oyj :

* Announces investment grade issuer rating assigned by Moody's

* Moody's investor service has today assigned SATO Corporation a first-time, long-term issuer credit rating of Baa3 with a stable outlook

* Says SATO's strategic goal is to increase value of investment portfolio from current 2.6 billion euros ($2.90 billion) to at least 4 billion euros by end of 2020