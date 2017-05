May 19 Courtois SA :

* Announces details of share repurchase programme to be proposed to AGM on May 21

* Maximum price per share 150 euros ($167.79)

* Total maximum of 1,091,700 euros could be spent

* Taking into account shares it already holds, the company could repurchase a maximum of 7,006 shares (9.63 percent of its share capital)