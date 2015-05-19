May 19 Safran Sa
* Safran sells 5.5% of Ingenico Group to Bpifrance
Participations
Paris, May 19, 2015 - Morpho, a wholly owned subsidiary of
Safran (Euronext Paris : SAF), announces the sale of 3 335 935
Ingenico Group shares in an off-market block trade to Bpifrance
Participations at a price of 109 Euros per share, representing
an aggregate sale price of 363 616 915 euros.
The two Directors who had been proposed by Safran have
tendered their resignation to the Chairman of Ingenico Group's
Board of Directors.
Morpho became a shareholder of Ingenico Group in 2008 when
it received, via a capital increase, a 23.6% stake in
consideration for the contribution to Ingenico Group of Sagem
Monetel, Morpho's payment terminal business.
On March 15, 2013, Morpho sold a fraction of its stake,
representing 12.6% of Ingenico Group's share capital, via a
private placement.
The after-tax capital gain resulting from today's sale to
Bpifrance Participations amounts to approximately 251 million
euros and will be recorded in Safran's first half 2015
consolidated accounts.
Following today's transaction, Morpho will hold 2 180 709
Ingenico Group shares representing approximately 3.6% of
Ingenico Group's share capital. Morpho will gradually sell this
residual stake in the market or via off-market block trades to
identified investors.
In this context, Morpho will take out hedging contracts.
Further capital gains will be recorded as the transactions
progress.
Philippe Petitcolin, CEO of Safran declared: "Safran is
proud to have played a part for seven years in Ingenico Group's
development, bringing it Telium, the world-leading payment
technology. This expertise, allied with remarkably energetic
management, has allowed Ingenico Group to become a world leader
in integrated payment solutions and to create tremendous value
for our Group."