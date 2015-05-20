PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 10
May 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 20 (Reuters) -
* Salmar Q1 ebit before adjustments NOK 360.8 million (Reuters poll NOK 341 million) vs NOK 458.2 mln in Q1 2014
* Q1 operational EBIT per kg NOK 12.85 vs 17.45 in Q1 2014
* Fair value adjustment NOK -59.5 mln vs -183.4 mln in Q1 2014
* Although the average price per kg was NOK 6.46 lower than in the first quarter last year, improved underlying operations and reduced costs helped diminish the fall in profit.
* Salmar says global supply of atlantic salmon is expected to increase by around 4 per cent in 2015
* Norwegian supply estimated to increase 5 percent in 2015
* Expects to harvest around 139,000 tonnes in Norway in 2015, whereof 40 pct in 1h 2015
* Current contract share for Q2 2015 app. 50 percent
* Salmar says partly owned Norskott Havbruk (Scottish Seafarms) is expected to harvest 31,000 tonnes in 2015
* Still challenging biological situation going forward
* The board of directors expects Salmar to post strong results in the coming quarters of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
May 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announced pricing of its offering of $3.8 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured