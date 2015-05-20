May 20 (Reuters) -

* Salmar Q1 ebit before adjustments NOK 360.8 million (Reuters poll NOK 341 million) vs NOK 458.2 mln in Q1 2014

* Q1 operational EBIT per kg NOK 12.85 vs 17.45 in Q1 2014

* Fair value adjustment NOK -59.5 mln vs -183.4 mln in Q1 2014

* Although the average price per kg was NOK 6.46 lower than in the first quarter last year, improved underlying operations and reduced costs helped diminish the fall in profit.

* Salmar says global supply of atlantic salmon is expected to increase by around 4 per cent in 2015

* Norwegian supply estimated to increase 5 percent in 2015

* Expects to harvest around 139,000 tonnes in Norway in 2015, whereof 40 pct in 1h 2015

* Current contract share for Q2 2015 app. 50 percent

* Salmar says partly owned Norskott Havbruk (Scottish Seafarms) is expected to harvest 31,000 tonnes in 2015

* Still challenging biological situation going forward

* The board of directors expects Salmar to post strong results in the coming quarters of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)