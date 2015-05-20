PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 10
May 20 Spar Group Ltd :
* Turnover growth of 40.7 pct to R36.0 billion (2014: R25.6 billion) for six months ender March 31
* Six-month HEPS up 22.4 pct to 455.5 cents
* Six month headline earnings grew 22.7 pct TO R788.3 million
* Interim dividend of 239 cents per share up 22.6 pct
* Trading performance for first seven weeks after march 2015 has remained strong while being influenced by timing of Easter holidays
* Continued pressure on consumer spending in South Africa is anticipated with subdued economic growth and a resultant lack of job creation
* Risk of increased load-shedding by power utility, Eskom, in winter months could pose additional pressure on retail sales
* Impact of current drought on maize pricing is likely to increase pressure on food inflation
* Remains confident that it is well positioned to maintain this growth in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
