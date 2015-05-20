PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 10
May 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 20 Tiger Brands Ltd
* Turnover up 7 pct to r15,9 billion for six months ended March 31
* Dividend per share up 3 pct to 339 cents
* Potential for further foreign exchange losses could have a material adverse effect on results of Nigerian businesses in second half
* Headline earnings per share from continuing operations of 853 cents in line with last year
* Trading conditions across most of regions in which group operates are challenging
* Market conditions in south African businesses are likely to persist, with rising soft commodity prices and weak rand adding to inflationary pressures in a tough competitive environment
* In short term, market conditions in Nigeria will remain challenging, with full inflationary impact of year-to-date devaluation of Naira only likely to be felt by consumers later in year
* Group is pursuing a number of opportunities which could enhance future performance of DFM, impacting positively on outlook for business
* Group has considered all of these factors in performing a fair value assessment of underlying assets of DFM as at 31 March 2015
* Concluded no need to take any impairment at half year, but would be re-assessed at FY when anticipated would be sufficient clarity on outcome as well as greater market stability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announced pricing of its offering of $3.8 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured