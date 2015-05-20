BRIEF-Five Point Holdings LLC announces pricing of initial public offering
* Five Point Holdings, LLC announces pricing of initial public offering
May 20 Theradiag SA
* Theradiag and Hospira sign a partnership agreement
* Hospira to provide Theradiag`s Lisa Tracker infliximab monitoring kits jointly with biosimilar Inflectra in Europe, Canada and Australia
* Hospira has selected Theradiag as its exclusive provider of monitoring tools
SAO PAULO, May 9 Profit at Grupo BTG Pactual SA rose in the first quarter as sales and trading income more than doubled, helping Latin America's largest investment banking firm offset the impact of rising bonus expenses and lower interest income.