* Gaming Innovation Group (GIG) and Optimizer Invest (OPT)
have signed a strategic partnership with the ambition to create
a leading cloud services company for iGaming
* The partnership will allow a further development of GIG's
iGamingCloud software platform and a ramp up of its rapidly
expanding Cloud offering
* Optimizer Invest will acquire 10 percent of shares in
GIG's subsidiary iGamingCloud (iGC) for a consideration of 1
million euros ($1.11 million)
* The parties have a mutual right to convert the investment
into NIO share in 2017 or 2018 based on the relative
performance of iGC compared to Nio/GIG in 2017 and the share
price at that time
* Says transaction is expected to be completed early June
2015
