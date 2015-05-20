Goldman "best positioned" if Glass-Steagall Act returns-Blankfein to CNBC
May 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is best positioned if the Glass-Steagall Act returns, Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said in an interview to CNBC on Tuesday.
May 20 Catena AB :
* Builds logistics property in Katrineholm
* Says has signed a 5-year lease in Katrineholm with Van Dieren International BV (Van Dieren)
* Says volume terminal is expected to be completed in spring 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 Prudential Financial Inc shareholders on Tuesday approved the company's compensation for executives and sided with directors in rejecting a proposal that would require an independent board chairman.