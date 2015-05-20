May 20 Lang und Schwarz Wertpapierhandel AG :

* Profit from ordinary activities 2.025 million euros for the first quarter of 2015 (previous year: 2.069 million euros)

* Dividend of 1.17 euros per share for FY 2014

* Q1 consolidated net income 1.387 million euros ($1.54 million)(last year: 1.215 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9031 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)