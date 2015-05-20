BRIEF-Five Point Holdings LLC announces pricing of initial public offering
* Five Point Holdings, LLC announces pricing of initial public offering
May 20 TrustBuddy AB :
* Q1 net revenue amounted to 26.8 million Swedish crowns ($3.20 million) versus 19.3 million crowns (proforma) year ago
* Q1 EBITDA loss 15.8 million crowns
* Q1 EBIT loss 19.6 million crowns versus loss 1.4 million crowns (proforma) year ago
SAO PAULO, May 9 Profit at Grupo BTG Pactual SA rose in the first quarter as sales and trading income more than doubled, helping Latin America's largest investment banking firm offset the impact of rising bonus expenses and lower interest income.