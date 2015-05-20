BRIEF-Granite Real Estate Investment Q1 FFO per stapled unit C$0.84
* Q1 rental revenue and tenant recoveries $55.2 mln versus $56.4 million
May 20 Jefferies International:
* Sold 16 million ordinary shares of Allied Minds at a price of 565 pence per share, raising gross sale proceeds of 90.4 million pounds
* Sale on behalf of Invesco was completed via accelerated bookbuild to institutional investors conducted by Jefferies and Numis Securities as joint bookrunners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Q1 rental revenue and tenant recoveries $55.2 mln versus $56.4 million
* Currency controls rein-in Chinese home-buying on Long Island