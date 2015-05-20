BRIEF-Granite Real Estate Investment Q1 FFO per stapled unit C$0.84
* Q1 rental revenue and tenant recoveries $55.2 mln versus $56.4 million
May 20 Bluelinea SA :
* Announces partnership with Qualcomm division Qualcomm Life
* Collaboration concerns the remote monitoring of patients with chronic illnesses and the elderly
* Currency controls rein-in Chinese home-buying on Long Island