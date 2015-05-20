INSIGHT-On Gatsby’s North Shore, Chinese luxury home buyers pause as curbs bite
* Currency controls rein-in Chinese home-buying on Long Island
May 20 Jeudan A/S :
* Q1 revenue 308 million Danish crowns ($45.84 million) versus 281 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBIT 173 million crowns versus 150 million crowns year ago
* 2015 guidance unchanged - sees EBVAT at 510-540 million Danish crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.7184 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Currency controls rein-in Chinese home-buying on Long Island
LONDON, May 10 The Public Sector Pension Investment Board, one of Canada's largest pension investment managers, said on Wednesday it planned to expand its London operations, hiring staff and boosting investments.