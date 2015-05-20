May 20 Cargotec Oyj :

* Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has received an order to supply a further 18 rough terrain container handlers to the United States Department of Defense

* Destined to replace older equipment, the Kalmar RT240s will be delivered to multiple locations across the United States by the end of the year 2015

* The total value of the order is about 16 million euros ($18 million)

