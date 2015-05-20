PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 10
May 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 20 Mondo TV SpA :
* Its subsidiary, Mondo TV Spain appointed by SD Cinematografica Srl, a producer of documentaries for television, as distributor of its programs in Latin America, Spain, Portugal and U.S.
* Agreement has one year duration, automatically renewable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announced pricing of its offering of $3.8 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured