May 20 Novo Nordisk A/S

* Says Janssen Biotech Inc will acquire licence to further develop and commercialise a clinical programme focused on therapy within auto-immune diseases

* The programme targets modulation of certain immune cells via a cell surface receptor (NKG2D receptor)

* Terms of the agreement have not been disclosed

* The agreement is subject to final clearance by U.S. regulators

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki)