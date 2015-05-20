May 20 Norwegian Property Asa

* Billionaire investor John Fredriksen's Geveran Trading co. Ltd has on 20 may 2015 purchased 2,458,653 shares in Norwegian Property at nok 9.99 per share

* Geveran now owns 248 855 143 shares, representing approximately 45.3%

* Cecilie Astrup Fredriksen and Espen D. Westeren are board members of Norwegian Property and related parties to Geveran Trading Co. Ltd Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)