(Corrects headline to reflect downward revision of IDR rating.)

May 20 Caixa Economica Montepio Geral :

* Says Fitch Ratings reaffirms its viability rating and changes outlook from negative to stable

* Says Fitch Ratings announced the downward revision of company's long-term IDR (Issuer Default Rating) from 'BB' to 'B+'

