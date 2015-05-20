May 20 Ablynx NV :

* Launches private placement of up to 100 million euros ($110.83 million) in convertible bonds with due date in May 2020

* Most of net proceeds from offering will be used to accelerate development of clinical product portfolio, start pre-commercial activities and to begin clinical development of early stage product candidates

Source text: bit.ly/1Hgrnsc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9023 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)