BRIEF-U.S. FDA issues form 483 to Biocon Bangalore facility
* FDA issues form 483 dated april 7 to Biocon Bangalore facility Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pYI4Kt) Further company coverage:
May 20 Ablynx NV :
* Launches private placement of up to 100 million euros ($110.83 million) in convertible bonds with due date in May 2020
* Most of net proceeds from offering will be used to accelerate development of clinical product portfolio, start pre-commercial activities and to begin clinical development of early stage product candidates
Source text: bit.ly/1Hgrnsc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9023 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FDA issues form 483 dated april 7 to Biocon Bangalore facility Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pYI4Kt) Further company coverage:
CARACAS, May 9 Venezuela's infant mortality rose 30 percent last year, maternal mortality shot up 65 percent and cases of malaria jumped 76 percent, according to government data, sharp increases reflecting how the country's deep economic crisis has hammered at citizens' health.