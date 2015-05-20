BRIEF-Granite Real Estate Investment Q1 FFO per stapled unit C$0.84
* Q1 rental revenue and tenant recoveries $55.2 mln versus $56.4 million
May 20 Worldline SA :
* Secures First Great Western contract to digitise railway
* Has signed a deal with UK train operator First Great Western to increase capacity and modernise service by delivering digital platform, Integrale
* Integrale implementation and support contract with First Great Western will run until march 31, 2019 and will be part of wider Great Western mainline modernisation program
* Currency controls rein-in Chinese home-buying on Long Island