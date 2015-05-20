PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 10
May 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 20 SFD SA :
* April 2015 revenue 9.6 million zlotys ($2.6 million), up 34.7 percent year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6742 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announced pricing of its offering of $3.8 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured