PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 10
May 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 20 Pharmacy Chain 36.6 PJSC :
* Sets placement date for 2 billion roubles ($40 million) BO-03 series bonds for May 27 and appoints BK REGION LLC as underwriter
Source text - bit.ly/1EXVsLy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 49.9040 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announced pricing of its offering of $3.8 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured