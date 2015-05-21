BRIEF-Great Sky Holdings files to say it raised $7.6 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* Files to say it raised $7.6 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $8 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2psOW3S)
May 21 Gimv NV :
* Reports fiscal year 2014-2015 net profit (group share) of 136.0 million euros ($151.30 million), compared with 15.0 million euros in fiscal year 2013-2014
* Net asset value at end of fiscal year rises by 14 percent to 42.97 euros per share
* Stable gross dividend is 2.45 euros, representing a dividend yield of 5.8 percent
* Says net cash position at end of March was 184.8 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1FDe89U Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8989 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 12 Asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday said it voted in favor of a shareholder proposal calling on Occidental Petroleum to report on the impact climate change could have on the energy company's business.