BRIEF-Great Sky Holdings files to say it raised $7.6 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* Files to say it raised $7.6 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $8 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2psOW3S)
May 21 Selvaag Bolig ASA :
* Says reported record sales and high profitability in Q1
* Q1 operating revenues (IFRS) 755.6 million Norwegian crowns versus 244.6 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITDA (IFRS) adjusted for financial expenses 120.7 million crowns versus 16.7 million crowns year ago
* In Q1 224 homes were delivered to buyers, 308 were sold and 284 were started, compared to 80 homes delivered to buyers, 139 sold and 77 started year ago
BOSTON, May 12 Asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday said it voted in favor of a shareholder proposal calling on Occidental Petroleum to report on the impact climate change could have on the energy company's business.